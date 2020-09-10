Suamico village leaders hope to continue downtown growth with sale of firehouse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The construction of Suamico’s new public safety building is well underway at the corner of West Deerfield Ave. and Riverside Drive.

The $5.5 million project is on track to be complete by March 2021 and there’s one aspect the fire department is looking forward to the most.

“The space, the current building we’re in right now is 55 years old, and we’re crammed,” said Suamico Fire Chief, Joe Bertler. “Right now, when we have certain responses, we have to move sometimes two pieces of apparatus to get a piece of equipment out. It will be nice to have that space to make the response times faster.”

While the fire department may have out-grown its current home, village leaders see the space as an opportunity for continued investments in downtown.

“In historic downtown Suamico you have a lot of vintage buildings, really good restaurants and really cool shops. Any developer that we have come in, we want them to supplement what we already have here and not act as a competitor to any of our great shops and restaurants,” said Village Administrator Alex Kaker.

The growth and investments in Downtown Suamico will continue throughout the next couple of years as the village looks at reconstructing one of the village’s main traffic arteries.

“That’s going to add some sidewalks and street lighting to Riverside Drive and it’s going to be something that’s going to make it safer for pedestrians and make it even more attractive for people to come out and more attractive for businesses to relocate here,” said Kaker.

The firehouse property is valued at $325,000, redevelopment proposals are due Monday September 14.

“We’ve had a handful of developers reach out about it. I’m confident we’re going to get a couple of very competitive proposals,” said Kaker.

