Advertisement

Suamico village leaders hope to continue downtown growth with sale of firehouse

The firehouse property is valued at $325,000, redevelopment proposals are due Monday September 14.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The construction of Suamico’s new public safety building is well underway at the corner of West Deerfield Ave. and Riverside Drive.

The $5.5 million project is on track to be complete by March 2021 and there’s one aspect the fire department is looking forward to the most.

“The space, the current building we’re in right now is 55 years old, and we’re crammed,” said Suamico Fire Chief, Joe Bertler. “Right now, when we have certain responses, we have to move sometimes two pieces of apparatus to get a piece of equipment out.  It will be nice to have that space to make the response times faster.”

While the fire department may have out-grown its current home, village leaders see the space as an opportunity for continued investments in downtown.

“In historic downtown Suamico you have a lot of vintage buildings, really good restaurants and really cool shops. Any developer that we have come in, we want them to supplement what we already have here and not act as a competitor to any of our great shops and restaurants,” said Village Administrator Alex Kaker.

The growth and investments in Downtown Suamico will continue throughout the next couple of years as the village looks at reconstructing one of the village’s main traffic arteries.

“That’s going to add some sidewalks and street lighting to Riverside Drive and it’s going to be something that’s going to make it safer for pedestrians and make it even more attractive for people to come out and more attractive for businesses to relocate here,” said Kaker.

The firehouse property is valued at $325,000, redevelopment proposals are due Monday September 14.

“We’ve had a handful of developers reach out about it. I’m confident we’re going to get a couple of very competitive proposals,” said Kaker.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Family starts charity providing feminine hygiene products to girls in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
As a way to support the cause they accept donations, but also hope this inspires others to start their own chapter of You Flow Girl.

Community

City of Green Bay anticipates closing $1.6M general fund gap caused by COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
The city will experience about a $1.6 million shortfall in revenue, but have found areas to make up the difference.

News

Fox Cities P.A.C. looking for community support to get federal bills passed

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
As the coronavirus lingers, the Fox Cities P.A.C. is asking arts enthusiasts to reach out to lawmakers to show their support for two bills that could come to the aid of the arts industry.

Community

Y Learning Academy proving popular

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
The Green Bay YMCA's effort to help working parents during the pandemic is proving to be very popular.

Latest News

Community

September 8 Birthday Club

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT
Birthday announcements

Community

Wisconsin Professional Police Association “Blueprint for Change” aims to establish body-worn camera grant

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
It includes the establishment of a three year grant program to support agencies implementing and maintaining body cameras, hopefully making them more accessible.

News

Brat fry raises money to bring replica Vietnam Memorial Wall to Oshkosh

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
Action 2 News first reported about the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 70′s effort to bring a replica Vietnam Memorial Wall to Oshkosh back in May.

Community

Golfers aim to support veterans’ families

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
For golf courses around the country managed by Kemper Sports, like Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Labor Day has become known as a patriotic golf day to benefit the non-profit organization Folds of Honor.

News

Labor Council leads Green Bay food drive

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is collecting food and grocery gift cards.

News

Hidden Valley Hops Farm brings hop growing back to Winnebago Co.

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Winnebago County man started producing a particular crop, bringing back a tradition that has been long gone from the area.