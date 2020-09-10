State has record 1,547 new coronavirus cases, near-record 17.5% positive

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 1,547 new coronavirus cases in the latest batch of test results, which was 17.54% of all the tests.

The number of positive test results and the percentage of positive tests reported Thursday nearly doubled compared to the day before, despite a similar number of test results. There were 8,822 results received for Thursday’s report, only 49 fewer than Wednesday, which saw 857 positive tests, or 9.66%.

The 17.54% positive rate is just two-hundredths less than that metric’s record 17.56% set on Tuesday, which was based on only 4,083 tests... less than half as many. The previous record of 1,498 people testing positive was based on 11,702 tests (12.8%).

While health experts say it’s important to look at the results over time, not just by a single day, by our calculations, that’s an average 1,004 new cases per day -- the first time that average has been over 1,000.

On Action 2 News This Morning, Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai indicated it’s mostly people already exhibiting symptoms who are getting tested. “You have to remember a negative test means you’re negative when we put that swab in your nose. That’s why it’s most important to test you when you have symptoms--any kind of symptoms--remember the list is pretty long. And it’s a low threshold to get tested. Or if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Wouldn’t it be great if we could test everybody a lot? It would be great. The resources aren’t there for that.”

The death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose to 1,193 with ten more deaths added. The death rate holds steady at 1.4% of known cases.

The state now has 8,836 active cases -- people diagnosed within the past 30 days. That’s 10.4% of all 84,881 cases diagnosed since the coronavirus reached Wisconsin. Yesterday the percentage of active cases was 9.8%, so the state has seen a reversal, which should be expected after setting records for new cases two of the last 3 days.

The number of recovered patients grew to 74,834.

Forty-nine more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. The state reports 6,222 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since February 5, or 7.3% of all cases.

The latest report has 302 people currently hospitalized -- 4 more in a 24-hour period -- while the number of patients in intensive care is 86 -- down by 2.

Twenty-one percent of the state’s licensed medical beds in the state are available. That’s in the range we’ve seen over several weeks.

The state says the spread of the coronavirus is high in all but seven counties in Wisconsin. In 6 counties the activity level is moderate -- Menominee is the only one in WBAY’s viewing area -- and in Price county the virus’s spread is low. The state says the case rate is trending higher in Northeast Wisconsin and the Fox Valley area.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County numbers will be added shortly.

The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. Health officials there say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.