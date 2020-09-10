Advertisement

Some De Pere High School students quarantine after positive test

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A person who attends De Pere High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the school.

The letter states the person is in quarantine. All students and staff in classrooms with this person will be under quarantine for at least 14 days. That’s per school protocol.

All other students will return to class Friday morning.

The district or De Pere Health Department will reach out to students and staff who had direct contact with the person who tested positive for the virus.

Those who had contact with the student should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Those who have symptoms should reach out to their health care provider or health department for a COVID-19 test.

