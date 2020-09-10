Advertisement

Registered sex offender in Appleton indicted for child-related sex crimes

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Prosecutors say a federal grand jury indicted an Appleton man for child-related sex crimes.

Neil Frank, 35, is a registered sex offender for attempted possession of child pornography in Outagamie County in 2012.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Frank is charged with using a computer to attempt to entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. He’s also charged with two counts of committing a felony sex offense as a registered sex offender. Prosecutors say these charges could carry 20 years to life because of his prior record.

Federal prosecutors say the case was investigated by the Fox Valley Metropolitan Police Department. The FBI helped the investigation.

Online court records also show Frank is currently facing trial in Outagamie County on charges of using a computer to facilitate a child-sex crime, child enticement for sexual contact, causing a child 13-18 to view sexual activity, and soliciting intimate representation from a minor. Frank’s attorney requested a new judge on that case last month.

