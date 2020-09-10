Advertisement

Record low maximum temperatures broken for second day in a row

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service more record low maximum temperature records were set Wednesday as northeast Wisconsin went through a second day of chilly and rainy conditions.

On Wednesday, the agency said the cities of Antigo, Appleton, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Oshkosh, and Rhinelander all set new records for the lowest high temperature.

Those cities were also joined by Marshfeild, Merrill, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.

Antigo and Appleton never reached the 50 degree mark on Wednesday, with temperatures of 45 and 49 degrees, respectively.

Appleton’s previous record of 58 was set in 1917, and Antigo’s record of 55 was set in 1935.

Here’s a complete list of new record maximum temperatures reached on Wednesday:

  • Antigo - 45 (Previous record of 55, 1935)
  • Appleton - 49 (Previous record of 58, 1917)
  • Green Bay - 51 (Previous record of 55, 1917)
  • Manitowoc - 54 (Previous record 55, 1883, 1917)
  • Marshfield - 47 (Previous record 56, 1954)
  • Merrill - 47 (Previous record 56, 1954)
  • Oshkosh - 53 (Previous record 60, 2001)
  • Rhinelander - 49 (Previous record 55, 1941, 1954)
  • Wausau - 46 (Previous record 56, 1911)
  • Wisconsin Rapids - 49 (Previous record 58, 1954)

Wausau’s temperature is considered an estimate due to a communication issue, and an official temperature will be released once communication is restored, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, the cities of Antigo, Appleton, Marshfield, Merrill, Rhinelander, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids all made the record book, with Oshkosh tying its previous record.

RELATED: NWS: Appleton, Antigo set record low maximum temperatures Tuesday, Oshkosh ties record

