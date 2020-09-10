President Trump plans campaign event in Mosinee; Coach Holmgren joins Biden campaign

MOSINEE, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump will campaign for his re-election with an event in Mosinee, outside Wausau, a week from Friday.

The Trump campaign announced Thursday the president will host a “Great American Comeback” event at Central Wisconsin Aviation, located at the Central Wisconsin Airport, at 7 P.M. on September 18. He’ll fly into the airport after campaign events in Bemidji, Minn.

The campaign says the event in Mosinee will be general admission with doors opening at 4 P.M.

President Trump held a rally inside a hangar in Mosinee in October, 2018, less than two years into his presidency. The event attracted thousands of people.

Also Thursday, the campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren is helping the campaign. Holmgren will join Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich in an online news conference Friday to discuss the changes to the football season due to the pandemic and the economic impact to Green Bay.

The campaign says the Packers season was scaled down “as a result of Trump’s failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” and that Holmgren and Genrich will explain how “Trump has failed Green Bay’s economy."

As we reported last month, the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated the local economy has lost $100 million this summer from the loss of training camp, two preseason home games, and the Badgers-Notre Dame game that was planned at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.