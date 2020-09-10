Advertisement

Oshkosh Police say no evidence of human trafficking in story spread on social media

(WILX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say they’ve found no evidence to support an allegation of human trafficking at a retail store in the city.

On Sept. 6, officers were called to a report of a “suspicious situation” at TJ Maxx in Oshkosh. The call came in about 4:36 p.m.

“The reporting party told officers she felt she and her child were being followed by two men while she was in the store. She advised that the males did not make contact with her and that they ultimately left the store,” reads a statement from police.

The story spread on social media, but the original post appears to have been removed or deleted from Facebook.

Officers conducted interviews and viewed store surveillance video and found no evidence to support these claims, according to Oshkosh Police.

It’s another reminder to think twice about sharing unverified posts on social media.

