Oneida Nation extends emergency declaration

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Public Health has extended its State of Emergency and Safer at Home declarations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oneida Reservation has been under a state of emergency since March 12. This is the fifth extension of the emergency declaration.

“For six months we have been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the positive cases on the Oneida Reservation continue to rise,” reads a statement from the Tribe.

From March to July, the tribe reported 50 COVID-19 cases. On Sept. 1, they had 107 cases.

Tribal leaders are concerned about the upcoming cold and flu season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to continue our diligence, as tired as we all are of the restrictions placed on our world by this pandemic, we have to remain strong and diligent to keep our community healthy. We have our children and our grandparents to be concerned about, exposing them to COVID could be devastating. Until we see our numbers decrease significantly, we must continue to keep our public health emergency and safer at home declarations extended,” reads a statement from Chairman Tehassi Hill.

The Oneida Nation School System has started the year with virtual learning.

