Habitat for Humanity asking for Habitat Restore items to be repurposed for upcoming fundraiser

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is asking for your help in their next fundraiser.

The organization’s latest event, named “Repurpose with a Reason”, has typically been an in-person event, but will be an online auction this year.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for people to choose an item from the Habitat Restore, and then use your crafting or do-it-yourself talent to put a new spin on it, and donate it to the auction.

The money from the items sold and the auction helps support the home ownership program for Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

“On average, it typically costs about $140,000 to build a home in Green Bay and as we look at what that total cost is and how we’re going to raise those funds, Repurpose for a Reason is a great event to help us toward that goal,” said Matt Harper of the Habitat Restore.

The event will be held virtually on November 12.

