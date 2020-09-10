FROST POSSIBLE TONIGHT NORTH & WEST

Any lingering showers south end early. Clouds gradually decrease tonight. The combination of clearing skies, light winds and moisture from recent rain could allow patchy fog to form. The other weather concern tonight will be chilly 30s and 40s for low temperatures. PATCHY FROST is possible for areas north of Green Bay and west of the Fox Cities.

Any morning fog will give way to a sunny start to Friday, but clouds start to return during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s. By Friday night showers also make a return... And scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday. The SEVERE RISK IS LOW. By Sunday the rain and clouds are gone and warmer low 70s return.

Much of next week looks dry with more seasonable temperatures.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE VEERING SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: SSE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Clearing. Cold and calm... Patchy fog. FROST POSSIBLE NORTH & WEST. LOW: 39 (LOW 30s NORTH)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Clouds arrive late... Late-night showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Breezy. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 67 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Early clouds NORTH. Otherwise, sunny, warm and windy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warm and breezy. Chance of a t’shower. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a bit cooler. HIGH: 69

