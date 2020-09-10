Advertisement

De Pere Police investigating shots fired incident

West De Pere Police Presence
West De Pere Police Presence(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere Police say they don’t believe anyone was injured after they were called to a shots fired call Wednesday evening.

Video taken by Action 2 News shows officers searching the driveway and yard in front of a home off of South 7th Street near Willems Park in West De Pere.

At this time, police don’t believe the public is in any danger.

