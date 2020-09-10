De Pere Police investigating shots fired incident

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere Police say they don’t believe anyone was injured after they were called to a shots fired call Wednesday evening.

Video taken by Action 2 News shows officers searching the driveway and yard in front of a home off of South 7th Street near Willems Park in West De Pere.

At this time, police don’t believe the public is in any danger.

Check back for more information as more details become available.

