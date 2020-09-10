Advertisement

CLOUDS CLEARING LATE, ANOTHER COLD NIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A brief period of high pressure will settle into Wisconsin tonight, allowing skies to continue to clear. After daytime highs struggle to reach 60°, lows tonight will fall to the 30s north and 40s elsewhere. Frost will once again be possible across the far north, so keep those cold sensitive plants covered.

Friday begins sunny, but clouds will gradually increase during the afternoon ahead of the next rain chance. Highs on Friday will be in the low to middle 60s. Then, rain pushes into Wisconsin late Friday night and into Saturday. The heaviest rain will be likely during Saturday morning through around midday. Then, scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will linger through Saturday afternoon. Up to 1-1.5″ of rainfall will be possible.

The weekend will round out Sunday with seasonable temperatures and some sunshine.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: N VEERING E 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: NE VEERING SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: More sun NORTH... Clouds linger SOUTH. Not as cool. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calm... Frost FAR NORTH. LOW: 41 (30s NORTH)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Clouds arrive late... Late-night showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Breezy. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 67 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Early clouds NORTH. Otherwise, sunny, warm and windy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warm and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms arrive late. HIGH: 76

