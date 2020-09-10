Advertisement

A SLOW CLEARING ACROSS THE AREA

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Frost and freezing fog in north-central Wisconsin will fade away this morning. High pressure is now setting up shop across the western Great Lakes. It’s allowing for clearing skies across the Northwoods... Meanwhile, farther south across the Fox Valley, it’s still cloudy. Skies across east-central Wisconsin may not clear out until late this afternoon. So, we’re going to see a “divided sky” across the area with more sun NORTH and more clouds to the SOUTH.

Temperatures remain cool for this time of year, but it won’t be quite as chilly as the past couple days. Most highs this afternoon will be near 60 degrees.

After another touch of frost FAR NORTH tonight, temperatures will be rising into early next week. Weekend high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Saturday is looking wet with showers and a few thunderstorms, but Sunday should be dry with some sunshine.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: E/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: More sun NORTH... Clouds linger SOUTH. Not as cool. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calm... Frost FAR NORTH. LOW: 40 (30s NORTH)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Clouds arrive late... Late-night showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Breezy. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Early clouds NORTH. Otherwise, sunny, warm and windy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Warm and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms arrive late. HIGH: 77

