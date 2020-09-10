9/11 Memorial Stair Climb goes virtual for 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Due to COVID-19, an annual event at Lambeau Field to benefit the families of fallen firefighters, and remember those who gave their lives on 9/11, won’t be held this year.

But you can still take part in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb this year virtually.

For the past seven years, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, along with Pierce Manufacturing, have held a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field.

“9/11 showed the risk that firefighters go through, so this event is not only to remember those that fell that day, but also to remember all those brothers and sisters too that have lost their life with this profession,” says Lt. Shauna Walesh with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

By climbing stairs, participants raise money through pledges and donations, which has totaled more than $700,000 over the first seven years.

“All the funds for this event go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, that helps the families, the survivors, families and the co-workers too,” says Walesh.

Because of the current pandemic, this year’s event, like so many others, is cancelled.

But the mission to raise funds is not.

“Even though we can’t be at Lambeau this year we want people to get out, whether you can find steps within your community, go out and climb steps or even just go for a walk, we did the math, it’s a little over 2,500 steps to match the steps that those firefighters had taken that day,” says Walesh.

“Make a donation, challenge each other, challenge other fire departments, family members, your business, your co-workers, go on piercemfg.com/climb and you can make your donation there, that’s the important part,” adds Chad Miller, Pierce Manufacturing Plant Manager.

The latest statistics from the U.S. Fire Administration show 82 firefighters died in the line of duty in 2018, five fewer than the 87 who lost their lives in 2017.

