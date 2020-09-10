7 charged with Sheboygan drug trafficking

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven people are charged with conspiring in drug trafficking in the Sheboygan area, facing 10 years to life in prison if they’re convicted.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Thursday five people from Sheboygan, one from Appleton and one from Waupun were indicted by a federal grand jury with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Federal prosecutors say the seven were distributing cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana.

Irwin Sosa, 25, Sheboygan

Omar Sosa, 23, Sheboygan

Isaiah Beasley, 24, Sheboygan

Nicholaus Hoem, 43, Sheboygan

Nicholas R. McAtee, 30, Sheboygan

Michael D. Waite, 46, Appleton

Ethan T. Massey, 43, Waupun

Omar Sosa and Isaiah Beasley are also charged with discharging a firearm in relation to a drug-trafficking crime, and McAtee was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the federal indictment is the result of a coordinated effort by local, state and federal law enforcement, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation; Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Milwaukee and Grand Chute police departments; Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office; Sheboygan County MEG Unit; Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit; Lake Winnebago Area MEG unit; and the Sheboygan County district attorney’s office.

“The DEA recently expanded its operation to include the Sheboygan area,” DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Paul E. Maxwell Jr. said in a written statement. “These indictments show how even newly formed law enforcement partnerships can quickly be effective in the fight against drug trafficking.”

