Advertisement

7 charged with Sheboygan drug trafficking

Image Source: MGN
Image Source: MGN(KALB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven people are charged with conspiring in drug trafficking in the Sheboygan area, facing 10 years to life in prison if they’re convicted.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Thursday five people from Sheboygan, one from Appleton and one from Waupun were indicted by a federal grand jury with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Federal prosecutors say the seven were distributing cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana.

  • Irwin Sosa, 25, Sheboygan
  • Omar Sosa, 23, Sheboygan
  • Isaiah Beasley, 24, Sheboygan
  • Nicholaus Hoem, 43, Sheboygan
  • Nicholas R. McAtee, 30, Sheboygan
  • Michael D. Waite, 46, Appleton
  • Ethan T. Massey, 43, Waupun

Omar Sosa and Isaiah Beasley are also charged with discharging a firearm in relation to a drug-trafficking crime, and McAtee was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the federal indictment is the result of a coordinated effort by local, state and federal law enforcement, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation; Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Milwaukee and Grand Chute police departments; Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office; Sheboygan County MEG Unit; Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit; Lake Winnebago Area MEG unit; and the Sheboygan County district attorney’s office.

“The DEA recently expanded its operation to include the Sheboygan area,” DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Paul E. Maxwell Jr. said in a written statement. “These indictments show how even newly formed law enforcement partnerships can quickly be effective in the fight against drug trafficking.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$30 million in CARES ACT funding available for Wisconsin child care providers

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Child care providers across the state work to keep their doors open in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Rock the Block returns to Appleton

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The project, delayed since May, will renovate a number of homes in an historic neighborhood

News

Wisconsin Elections Commission reports almost a million absentee ballot requests so far

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The Wisconsin Supreme court ordered Thursday that no absentee ballots be mailed until it gives the go-ahead. Though it’s uncertain how much of a delay that ruling could cause, the Wisconsin Elections Commission knows a lot of voters are already waiting on ballots.

News

9/11 stair climb to be held virtually

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The memorial stair climb has been held at Lambeau Field for the past 7 years

Latest News

Crime

Registered sex offender in Appleton indicted for child-related sex crimes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A federal grand jury came back with four counts against Neil Frank, 35.

News

State has record 1,547 new coronavirus cases, near-record 17.5% positive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A total 10 deaths were reported in 7 counties, including Dodge, Oconto, Outagamie and Portage.

News

Rock the Block gets to work in Appleton

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
After being forced to postpone a Rock the Block event back in May, Habitat for Humanity is back to work hosting an event in Appleton.

Crime

Oshkosh Police say no evidence of human trafficking in story spread on social media

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officers conducted interviews and viewed store surveillance video and found no evidence to support these claims, according to Oshkosh Police.

News

WATCH: Enjoying a day at the orchard

Updated: 9 hours ago
Families are able to physically distance and pick apples.

News

2020 Green Bay Restaurant Week kicks off with some changes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The 2020 Green Bay Restaurant Week is Sept. 10-17.