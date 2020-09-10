Advertisement

2020 Green Bay Restaurant Week kicks off with some changes

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Restaurant Week is here.

The celebration of local food typically is held in July, but organizers gave restaurants a chance to adapt to new COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The 2020 Green Bay Restaurant Week is Sept. 10-17.

Visit https://gbrestaurantweek.com/ for participating restaurants and special menus.

Close to 40 restaurants are participating this year. It’s usually closer to 60.

The restaurant 1951 West in Howard is one of the participating restaurants. Owners have removed some tables for the dining room for social distancing. Patio dining is available at many of the restaurants.

Some restaurants will offer carry out of their Restaurant Week meals.

The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau is focusing on getting locals to take advantage of the food celebration.

“We tried to pivot our marketing efforts, but this particular one has been very popular with the local residents as well as people traveling from outside of the area, so we’re really focused on our local residents this time, with a little bit of the travel, because we really are hoping people will stay overnight and visit attractions which are still open and operating at this time,” says Brenda Krainik, Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Price points are the same as past years. Restaurants will offer an $11 lunch and either $22 or $33 dinner.

Again, you can find menus and more at https://gbrestaurantweek.com/

