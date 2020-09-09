WIAA won’t hold fall tourneys in Madison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If high school sports can make it to state tournaments this fall, those tournaments won’t be held in Madison. The WIAA announcing Wednesday that due to the COVID-19 rules in place in Dane County, they will not be able to hold any state tournaments in UW-Madison facilities.

The tournaments affected would be girls golf, girls tennis, and girls swimming and diving. A decision was made in July that if state championship games were played in football, they would not be held at Camp Randall Stadium.

“Since July, we’ve been talking with the Board of Control, our members and UW Athletic Department personnel, and we understand our need to take a new and different approach to this year’s events,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a release Wednesday. “Through our great relationship with the UW, we share the hope and look forward to more normal times.”

The WIAA says it will announce the locations and sites of culminating events and tournaments when determined and approved by the Board of Control, provided the Tournament Series is conducted as scheduled.

