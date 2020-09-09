Advertisement

WIAA won’t hold fall tourneys in Madison

COVID-19 restrictions prohibit use of facilities at UW
The WIAA announced no fall tournaments at UW-Madison, if they are played.
The WIAA announced no fall tournaments at UW-Madison, if they are played.(WBAY)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If high school sports can make it to state tournaments this fall, those tournaments won’t be held in Madison. The WIAA announcing Wednesday that due to the COVID-19 rules in place in Dane County, they will not be able to hold any state tournaments in UW-Madison facilities.

The tournaments affected would be girls golf, girls tennis, and girls swimming and diving. A decision was made in July that if state championship games were played in football, they would not be held at Camp Randall Stadium.

“Since July, we’ve been talking with the Board of Control, our members and UW Athletic Department personnel, and we understand our need to take a new and different approach to this year’s events,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a release Wednesday. “Through our great relationship with the UW, we share the hope and look forward to more normal times.”

The WIAA says it will announce the locations and sites of culminating events and tournaments when determined and approved by the Board of Control, provided the Tournament Series is conducted as scheduled.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Donald Driver Charity game rescheduled; Green & Gold game canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The game was originally set for July 26. It will now be held on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Sports

Tritons prep for seven-game season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Athletics director Matthew Koenig has managed to put together a 7-game fall football schedule despite the FRCC postponing the 2020 regular season.

Sports

Bucks eliminated from NBA playoffs

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Giannis is out for Game 5

Sports

The Latest: Lawmakers in Big Ten states seek reinstatement

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Leaders of six state legislatures in the Big Ten footprint have sent a letter to Commissioner Kevin Warren asking the conference to reconsider its decision to cancel the fall football season.

Latest News

Sports

Malik Taylor’s “great offseason” propels him onto the 53-man roster

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The most surprising cut of training camp was receiver Jake Kumerow. Instead, the Packers took Malik Taylor over the UW-Whitewater grad.

Sports

Giannis questionable for Game 5 vs. Heat

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo not ruled out for Game 5 Tuesday with sprained ankle.

Sports

Packers announce 16-man practice squad

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Packers are set for the season opener as the roster and practice squad are announced

News

Bucks win in OT despite Antetokounmpo leaving game with ankle injury

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was knocked out of Game 4 of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat with a sprained right ankle.

Sports

Greisen’s 7-on-7 football league offers an opportunity for players

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Chris Greisen, head coach at West De Pere high school, and Steve Childers, operator of the NYFO Youth 7-on-7 league, will co-host a fall 7-on-7 football league for high school-aged football players.

News

Packers finalize 53-man roster, Kumerow cut

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Throughout the day, the team went through and eliminated 27 players who didn’t make the final cut for the active roster, which apparently included UW-Whitewater graduate Jake Kumerow and Alex Light.