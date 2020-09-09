Positive coronavirus cases fall below 10%; state adds 15 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The percentage of positive coronarivus tests fell sharply Wednesday from Tuesday’s record 17.56%, to give us the first day below 10% since last Thursday.

The state received 8,871 tests -- more than twice as many as Tuesday -- and 857 of these were positive, or 9.66%.

Fifteen more COVID-19 deaths were reported by the state on Wednesday after three days of Wisconsin’s death toll holding steady. The state reports 1,183 people have now died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, but in terms of percentages the death rate holds steady at 1.4% of known cases.

The state reports 22 deaths in Winnebago County -- 3 more than Tuesday’s report. However, a report from the Winnebago County Health Department Wednesday morning said the county has 20 deaths from lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. It said that death was in a long-term care facility.

The Department of Health Services says there are 260 public health investigations underway in long-term care facilities in the state, including 99 nursing homes. You can see a list of which nursing homes have active investigations by county at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/investigations.htm. It only takes one positive coronavirus test of a resident or staff member to trigger a health investigation at these facilities.

Public health investigations are also underway at 82 educational facilities; 55 group housing facilities; 49 health care facilities; and 462 workplaces that don’t fit these categories, such as restaurants, bars, factories and offices. The state does not name these locations.

The state says there are 8,169 active cases right now -- cases diagnosed within the last 30 days. That’s 9.8% of all known cases, a decline of one-tenth of one percent from yesterday.

Fifty-five more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s report. That’s 7.4% of all coronavirus cases hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The latest report available shows 298 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 -- a slight increase over 24 hours -- with 88 of them in intensive care. Twenty-four percent of the state’s licensed medical beds are currently available.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. Health officials there say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

