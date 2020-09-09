Advertisement

Positive coronavirus cases fall below 10%; state adds 15 deaths

The state received 8,871 test results -- more than twice as many as Tuesday
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The percentage of positive coronarivus tests fell sharply Wednesday from Tuesday’s record 17.56%, to give us the first day below 10% since last Thursday.

The state received 8,871 tests -- more than twice as many as Tuesday -- and 857 of these were positive, or 9.66%.

Fifteen more COVID-19 deaths were reported by the state on Wednesday after three days of Wisconsin’s death toll holding steady. The state reports 1,183 people have now died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, but in terms of percentages the death rate holds steady at 1.4% of known cases.

The state reports 22 deaths in Winnebago County -- 3 more than Tuesday’s report. However, a report from the Winnebago County Health Department Wednesday morning said the county has 20 deaths from lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. It said that death was in a long-term care facility.

The Department of Health Services says there are 260 public health investigations underway in long-term care facilities in the state, including 99 nursing homes. You can see a list of which nursing homes have active investigations by county at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/investigations.htm. It only takes one positive coronavirus test of a resident or staff member to trigger a health investigation at these facilities.

Public health investigations are also underway at 82 educational facilities; 55 group housing facilities; 49 health care facilities; and 462 workplaces that don’t fit these categories, such as restaurants, bars, factories and offices. The state does not name these locations.

The state says there are 8,169 active cases right now -- cases diagnosed within the last 30 days. That’s 9.8% of all known cases, a decline of one-tenth of one percent from yesterday.

County cases will be added shortly.

Fifty-five more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s report. That’s 7.4% of all coronavirus cases hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The latest report available shows 298 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 -- a slight increase over 24 hours -- with 88 of them in intensive care. Twenty-four percent of the state’s licensed medical beds are currently available.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. Health officials there say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Milwaukee officers quit amid use-of-force allegations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two police officers in Milwaukee accused of punching a homeless man have resigned rather than face termination.

News

Green Bay Austin Straubel sees steady increase in passengers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The airport says the "slow but steady" increase shows more people are comfortable with flying again.

State

Attorney general announces money for check buyers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
More than 4,600 people who were overcharged for personal checks from Direct Checks Unlimited Sales received a share of $185,177 in restitution

Crime

Milwaukee officer accused of reckless homicide resigns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Michael Mattioli had stepped down from the department.

Latest News

News

DIYers needed to re-purpose items for Habitat fundraiser

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The money helps support the home ownership program for Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

News

WATCH: DIYers needed for Habitat fundraiser

Updated: 9 hours ago
How you can RePurpose and item for Habitat for Humanity's ReStore.

News

City of Green Bay to experience about $1.6 million shortfall due to pandemic, will still be ahead

Updated: 15 hours ago
City of Green Bay to experience about $1.6 million shortfall due to pandemic, will still come out ahead

News

Air travel still down from last year, officials report increase in traffic

Updated: 15 hours ago
Air travel still down from last year, officials report increase in traffic

News

NWS: Appleton, Antigo set record low maximum temperatures Tuesday, Oshkosh ties record

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The National Weather Service says multiple cities in Wisconsin set record low high temperatures on Tuesday.

Politics

One on one interview with Dr. Jill Biden

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Cami Rapson
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, spoke with parents of students in the Green Bay area to discuss the new school year.