One on one interview with Dr. Jill Biden

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, spoke with parents of students in the Green Bay area to discuss the new school year.

Dr. Biden hosted a ‘Back to School’ event in Green Bay on Tuesday, and spoke with two local mothers about the challenges they are facing.

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski also joined the video call.

The mothers spoke about the differences between schools with some districts and private schools going back in-person, solely online, or a hybrid plan.

Dr. Biden spoke with Action 2 News in a one on one interview, and said there is chaos in that approach, saying her husband would follow the science.

“And then he would work with the CDC, and the experts and the doctors and the scientists, who could go into the states and the school districts, all evidence based, they would have that all figured out so that parents wouldn’t be in this constant state of confusion. You know it’s creating so much anxiety, not only for the educators, but for the kids. You know they’re confused,” said Dr. Biden.

President Trump’s Wisconsin campaign responded to the event, saying “Joe Biden has put teachers unions and powerful special interests first, not students and parents. President Trump will always fight for Badger State students and families, and put their education first.”

