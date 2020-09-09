Advertisement

One on one interview with Dr. Jill Biden

By WBAY news staff and Cami Rapson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, spoke with parents of students in the Green Bay area to discuss the new school year.

Dr. Biden hosted a ‘Back to School’ event in Green Bay on Tuesday, and spoke with two local mothers about the challenges they are facing.

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski also joined the video call.

The mothers spoke about the differences between schools with some districts and private schools going back in-person, solely online, or a hybrid plan.

Dr. Biden spoke with Action 2 News in a one on one interview, and said there is chaos in that approach, saying her husband would follow the science.

“And then he would work with the CDC, and the experts and the doctors and the scientists, who could go into the states and the school districts, all evidence based, they would have that all figured out so that parents wouldn’t be in this constant state of confusion. You know it’s creating so much anxiety, not only for the educators, but for the kids. You know they’re confused,” said Dr. Biden.

President Trump’s Wisconsin campaign responded to the event, saying “Joe Biden has put teachers unions and powerful special interests first, not students and parents. President Trump will always fight for Badger State students and families, and put their education first.”

You can watch the full, one-on-one interview with Dr. Biden above.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Vos appoints Democratic lawmaker to police task force

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stubbs has been a vocal critic of GOP legislators’ lack of action to address racial disparities and police brutality.

News

Pence, Harris campaign in battleground state of Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal, as it was in 2016.

Politics

Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Harris is expected to travel to Milwaukee.

Politics

Kanye West lawsuit to remain in Brown County Circuit Court

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Kanye West’s lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission will remain in Brown County Circuit Court after a federal judge said he had no jurisdiction over the case.

Latest News

News

State lawmakers introduce legislation to diversify hiring at local law enforcement agencies

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
State lawmakers introduce new legislation to help local law enforcement agencies hire more diverse candidates.

Politics

Biden says he’s optimistic in community meeting at Kenosha church

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Biden will hold a community meeting “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” reads a statement from the campaign.

News

Wisconsin Election Commission: State is ready for November election

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin’s top elections official says the state is ready for the upcoming November election, despite concerns about security, the pandemic, and the U.S. Postal Service.

State

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misstates what happened in Kenosha

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
While presidents can tap rarely used powers to use federal officers for local law enforcement, there is no National Guard with national reach for Trump to send around the country.

Politics

Pence plans Labor Day visit to Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Pence plans to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse and deliver remarks.

Politics

Rep. Steineke to chair racial disparity task force

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Although no immediate action was taken during a special session in the Wisconsin legislature on Monday, Republicans did agree to establish a task force on racial disparities before almost immediately going into recess.