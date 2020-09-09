Advertisement

NWS: Appleton, Antigo set record low maximum temperatures Tuesday, Oshkosh ties record

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service says multiple cities in Wisconsin set record low high temperatures on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, Antigo and Appleton set new records, and Oshkosh tied the record temperature.

The previous record low high temperature for Antigo was 55 degrees set in 1911, and on Tuesday, the city warmed up to 49 degrees.

In Appleton, the record of 57 degrees in 1943 was broken by a temperature of 55 degrees, while Oshkosh reached 59 degrees, a record previously set in 2008.

Other cities across the state who broke records include:

  • Marshfield - 51 (previous record of 56 in 1946)
  • Merrill - 52 (previous record of 57 in 1943)
  • Rhinelander - 50 (previous record of 53 in 1943)
  • Wausau - 51 (previous record of 55 in 1911)
  • Wisconsin Rapids - 53 (previous record of 54 in 1975)

More cool temperatures are expected for Wednesday. We’ll continue to have the latest conditions on our First Alert Weather app.

