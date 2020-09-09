Advertisement

Neopit man gets 15 years for sexual abuse, life on supervised release

Peter Awonohopay
Peter Awonohopay(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former resident of Neopit will spend 15 years in prison and the rest of his life on supervised release for sexual assaulting a child and a woman on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Peter Awonohopay, 37, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child, for which he received 13 years, and abusive sexual contact, resulting in a 2-year sentence. The prison terms will be served one after the other.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Awonohopay entered a woman’s house and tried to assault her while she slept.

Investigators then learned about a second case, where Awonohopay engaged in sex acts with a girl at his home in Neopit in 2018. The girl is described as being between 12 and 16 years old.

Awonohopay previously served a sentence of more than 3 years for sex offenses against a minor in 2006.

