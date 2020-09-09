Advertisement

Milwaukee officer accused of reckless homicide resigns

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee police officer who pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the death of a man during a fight at the off-duty officer’s home has resigned.

Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Michael Mattioli had stepped down from the department. Mattioli had been on paid suspension following the death of Joel Acevedo last April.

Earlier Tuesday, Mattiolo entered a not guilty plea during an arraignment held virtually in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

The 32-year-old officer is accused of using a chokehold on Acevedo during the fight causing his death six days later.

