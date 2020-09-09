Advertisement

Marquette Law poll shows tighter race between Biden and Trump in Wisconsin

Biden, Trump
Biden, Trump
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - A new poll shows a tightening race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Wisconsin.

The Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday shows Biden with a 47-43 percent lead over Trump as election day nears in the valuable swing state.

That’s a slight change from August, when Biden was up 49-44 percent. In June, Biden was up 50-44 percent.

Among all registered voters, 46 percent support Biden and 40 percent support Trump. In August, the numbers were 48-42 percent in favor of Biden.

Voters find neither candidate overall “favorable.” Trump is 42 percent favorable to 54 percent unfavorable.

Biden is 45 percent favorable to 47 percent unfavorable.

In the Vice President category, Mike Pence was 39 percent favorable to 46 percent unfavorable. Challenger Kamala Harris was 38 percent favorable to 37 percent unfavorable.

Voters are happy with President Trump’s handling of the economy. 52 percent approve while 44 percent disapprove.

Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is not as strong. Forty-one percent approve and 56 percent disapprove.

The poll was taken after the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Wednesday’s poll found 47 percent of registered voters approve of protests over police shootings while 48 percent disapprove. In August, it was 48-48 percent. In June, it was 61-36 percent. Those results came after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The poll found 73 percent of Wisconsin voters have favorable views of police, while only 18 percent have unfavorable views.

When it comes to Black Lives Matter, 49 percent have a favorable view and 37 percent have an unfavorable view.

The Marquette Law School Poll surveyed 802 registered voters in Wisconsin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. The margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

One on one interview with Dr. Jill Biden

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Cami Rapson
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, spoke with parents of students in the Green Bay area to discuss the new school year.

Politics

Vos appoints Democratic lawmaker to police task force

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stubbs has been a vocal critic of GOP legislators’ lack of action to address racial disparities and police brutality.

News

Pence, Harris campaign in battleground state of Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal, as it was in 2016.

Politics

Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Harris is expected to travel to Milwaukee.

Latest News

Politics

Kanye West lawsuit to remain in Brown County Circuit Court

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Kanye West’s lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission will remain in Brown County Circuit Court after a federal judge said he had no jurisdiction over the case.

News

State lawmakers introduce legislation to diversify hiring at local law enforcement agencies

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
State lawmakers introduce new legislation to help local law enforcement agencies hire more diverse candidates.

Politics

Biden says he’s optimistic in community meeting at Kenosha church

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Biden will hold a community meeting “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” reads a statement from the campaign.

News

Wisconsin Election Commission: State is ready for November election

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin’s top elections official says the state is ready for the upcoming November election, despite concerns about security, the pandemic, and the U.S. Postal Service.

State

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misstates what happened in Kenosha

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
While presidents can tap rarely used powers to use federal officers for local law enforcement, there is no National Guard with national reach for Trump to send around the country.

Politics

Pence plans Labor Day visit to Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Pence plans to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse and deliver remarks.