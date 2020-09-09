Marquette Law poll shows tighter race between Biden and Trump in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - A new poll shows a tightening race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Wisconsin.

The Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday shows Biden with a 47-43 percent lead over Trump as election day nears in the valuable swing state.

That’s a slight change from August, when Biden was up 49-44 percent. In June, Biden was up 50-44 percent.

Among WI likely voters, 47% say they will vote for Joe Biden, 43% say they will vote for Donald Trump in presidential election. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020

Among all registered voters, 46 percent support Biden and 40 percent support Trump. In August, the numbers were 48-42 percent in favor of Biden.

Among all registered voters, new poll finds 46% favoring Biden, 40% favoring Trump. A month earlier, it was Biden 48% and Trump 42%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020

Voters find neither candidate overall “favorable.” Trump is 42 percent favorable to 54 percent unfavorable.

Biden is 45 percent favorable to 47 percent unfavorable.

In the Vice President category, Mike Pence was 39 percent favorable to 46 percent unfavorable. Challenger Kamala Harris was 38 percent favorable to 37 percent unfavorable.

Vice presidential candidates: Vice President Mike Pence, 39% favorable, 46% unfavorable, 15% gave no opinion. Senator Kamala Harris, 38% favorable, 37% unfavorable, 24% no opinion. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020

Voters are happy with President Trump’s handling of the economy. 52 percent approve while 44 percent disapprove.

Trump’s handling of the economy: 52% approve, 44% disapprove. In early August, it was 51% to 46%. In May, it was 54% to 40%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020

Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is not as strong. Forty-one percent approve and 56 percent disapprove.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic: 41% approve, 56% disapprove. A month earlier, it was 40% and 58%. In March, it was 51% and 46%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020

The poll was taken after the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Wednesday’s poll found 47 percent of registered voters approve of protests over police shootings while 48 percent disapprove. In August, it was 48-48 percent. In June, it was 61-36 percent. Those results came after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Poll also found small changes in recent weeks in attitudes toward protests again police shootings. In new results, 47% of registered voters approve of the protests, 48% disapprove. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020

In early August, before events in Kenosha, 48% approved of protests, 48% disapproved. In mid-June, after George Floyd’s death, 61% approved, 36% disapproved. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020

The poll found 73 percent of Wisconsin voters have favorable views of police, while only 18 percent have unfavorable views.

73% of WI voters have favorable views of police and 18% unfavorable in new poll results. In early August, it was 76% and 13%. In June, it was 72% and 18%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020

When it comes to Black Lives Matter, 49 percent have a favorable view and 37 percent have an unfavorable view.

Attitudes toward Black Lives Matter: 49% favorable, 37% unfavorable in new poll. In early August, percentages were also 49% and 37%. In mid-June, it was 59% and 27%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020

The Marquette Law School Poll surveyed 802 registered voters in Wisconsin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. The margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.