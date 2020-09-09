Green Bay Austin Straubel sees steady increase in passengers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport says it saw a “slow but steady” increase in the number of passengers during the Labor Day weekend -- which the airport says is a sign more people are getting comfortable with flying again.

According to Austin Straubel, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 3 million passengers nationwide over the holiday weekend, including 969,000 on Friday and 935,000 on Monday. Both of those days had more passengers go through TSA screenings than any other single day since March 17. For comparison, the TSA reported no more than 348,673 passengers on any single day over Memorial Day weekend.

Air travel fell by as much as 95% nationwide in April as many states enacted safer-at-home policies and quarantines for travelers.

Airlines recently decided not to charge change fees, which takes some financial risk out of buying tickets. Austin Straubel says that may encourage a busy holiday travel season during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s and the airport encouraged making reservations early.

Austin Straubel airport director Marty Piette said, “While still below our usual numbers, it’s an indication that people are becoming more comfortable with air travel and are reassured by the steps we’re taking, and the airlines are taking, to keep them safe during the pandemic."

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.