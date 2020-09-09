Family starts charity providing feminine hygiene products to girls in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A family in the Green Bay area wanting to give back to the community during the pandemic found a way to do it and the idea has taken off. They started ‘You Flow Girl’ a charity that provides feminine hygiene products to girls in need.

Erika Hatcher, her wife Stacie Hatcher, and their two daughters have made it a family project.

"I thought for the past two years, we should do this, then the pandemic hit, and I said this is a feel-good moment for us, said Erika Hatcher.

With great support from the community, and their own funds, they’ve been able to deliver hundreds of prepared bags to both the Green Bay and Ashwaubenon school districts.

“When you’re on assistance, government assistance, that’s one of the things you can’t purchase so that’s one of the reasons we want to make sure that a girl doesn’t feel ashamed or worried or stressed about getting these products,” said Erika Hatcher.

They also want to make sure each girl also knows the bags are made with love.

“We also put a piece of chocolate in there because everyone wants chocolate, and then we take some time and everybody in our family writes these encouraging notes and we always end it with ‘you are loved’ and a little heart because it’s just nice to hear something good once in a while,” said Stacie Hatcher.

As a way to support the cause they accept donations, but also hope this inspires others to start their own chapter of You Flow Girl.

To follow along on the journey or donate to the cause click here.

