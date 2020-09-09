Advertisement

Evers won’t say whether he’ll seek mask mandate extension

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says he has not yet decided whether to extend his statewide mask mandate that it set to expire Sept. 28.

Evers spoke Wednesday during a Milwaukee Press Club event.

His comments come as the state is seeing increases in COVID-19 cases, particularly on college campuses.

Evers says he will “cross that bridge when we get there” when it comes to extending the mask order.

But he says he believes it is legal.

The order is being challenged by conservatives.

A new Marquette University Law School poll showed 57% approve of Evers' handling of the coronavirus.

