Donald Driver Charity game rescheduled; Green & Gold game canceled

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Donald Driver Charity Softball game has been rescheduled as a double header at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The game was originally set for July 26. It will now be held on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The double header will feature Green Bay Packers great Donald Driver and former Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Champs and legends. Celebrities are also slated for the double header.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will reach out to ticket holders and give them an option to attend an 11 a.m. game or a 3 p.m. game. Other options include donating the money for the tickets to charity or getting a full refund.

GAME 1

Parking lot opens at 9 a.m.

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Game starts at 11 a.m.

GAME 2

Parking lot opens at noon

Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

Game starts at 3 p.m.

Fans will be spread out for COVID-19 safety. The stadium will be cleared out between games.

No tickets are currently available. If tickets become available, the Timber Rattlers will announce them on September 17.

Meanwhile, the 20th Annual Green & Gold Charity Softball game has been canceled. Fans will have the option to roll over their tickets to the 2021 game.

