DIYers needed to re-purpose items for Habitat fundraiser

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Are you a DIY master? The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity needs help to re-purpose items for an upcoming fundraiser called “RePurpose for a Reason.”

It’s typically an in-person event. “RePurpose” will be an online auction in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s scheduled for Nov. 12. Local crafters, businesses and DIYers can pick up an item of $70 value or less at the ReStore, re-purpose it and donate it to the auction. The ReStore is located at 1967 Allouez Ave in Bellevue.

Habitat Restore sells re-purposed furniture and other items at a reduced price. The money helps support the home ownership program for Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity builds between six and eight homes each year.

“On average it typically costs about $140,000 to build a home in Green Bay, and as we look at what that total cost is and how we’re going to raise those funds, RePurpose for a Reason is a great event to help us toward that goal,” says Matt Harper, Habitat ReStore.

The deadline to complete a RePurpose for a Reason project is Oct. 21.

Those who would like to bid on an auction item should pre-register.

