COOL & BREEZY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN

Periods of rain will continue through the rest of the day and into overnight. Additional rainfall will be around a 0.25″ or less. In addition to the wet weather, temperatures are about twenty degrees cooler than normal for this time in September. A breezy north to northeast wind may cause minor flooding along the lower Bay of Green Bay... A Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Overnight the rain will end during the early morning hours. Temperatures in the northwoods will fall to the 30s, prompting a Frost Advisory. If you live NORTH of Wausau or Shawano it would be a good idea to protect cold sensitive plants prior to going to bed tonight.

Tomorrow will be slightly more mild, and there will be mostly sunny skies. Highs will range front the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies remain sunny on Friday, but the next round of showers and storms will approach on Saturday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: N/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Periods of rain. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 54 (Green Bay’s record cold high is 55 today in 1917)

TONIGHT: Showers linger. Mostly cloudy... Late frost NORTHWEST. LOW: 43 (30s NORTH)

THURSDAY: Clearing skies. Clouds lakeside. Not as cool. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Clouds at night. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 74

