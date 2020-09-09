Advertisement

COOL & BREEZY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Periods of rain will continue through the rest of the day and into overnight. Additional rainfall will be around a 0.25″ or less. In addition to the wet weather, temperatures are about twenty degrees cooler than normal for this time in September. A breezy north to northeast wind may cause minor flooding along the lower Bay of Green Bay... A Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Overnight the rain will end during the early morning hours. Temperatures in the northwoods will fall to the 30s, prompting a Frost Advisory. If you live NORTH of Wausau or Shawano it would be a good idea to protect cold sensitive plants prior to going to bed tonight.

Tomorrow will be slightly more mild, and there will be mostly sunny skies. Highs will range front the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies remain sunny on Friday, but the next round of showers and storms will approach on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: N/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Periods of rain. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 54 (Green Bay’s record cold high is 55 today in 1917)

TONIGHT: Showers linger. Mostly cloudy... Late frost NORTHWEST. LOW: 43 (30s NORTH)

THURSDAY: Clearing skies. Clouds lakeside. Not as cool. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Clouds at night. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain becomes more widespread

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Highs in the 60s tomorrow, still below normal

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
A breezy northeast wind will blow across the Bay and down the Lake Michigan shoreline.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and rainy

Updated: 7 hours ago
Grab your umbrella, because this will develop into more of a widespread, steady rain into the afternoon.

Forecast

A WET WEDNESDAY... AND QUITE COOL FOR SEPTEMBER

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Record cold high temperatures set Tuesday, more chilly temperatures on the way

Updated: 16 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Record cold high temperatures set Tuesday, more chilly temperatures on the way

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, chilly temperatures expected tonight

Updated: 21 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, chilly temperatures expected tonight

Forecast

MORE OF THE SAME WEDNESDAY

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and temps are falling

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT
Down to upper 40s, mid 50s again tomorrow

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy, cool and breezy

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT
Temperatures will be about 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Forecast

RAIN DEVELOPS TODAY... MUCH COOLER & BREEZY

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...