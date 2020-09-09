COOL & BREEZY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN

Periods of rain will continue through this evening, but should wrap up overnight. Additional rainfall should be less than 0.25″. The wind should diminish through the night, and temperatures will cool as skies clear. Lows in the Northwoods will fall into the 30s, and areas of frost can be expected.

If you live NORTH of Wausau to Shawano it would be a good idea to protect cold sensitive plants prior to going to bed tonight. For the Fox Valley and areas east and west, temperatures will be milder, but still cool for September. Lows should be in the low-to-mid 40s and NO frost is anticipated.

Thursday will be milder with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs back into the 60s. Some in far northern Wisconsin may stay in the 50s for one more day. With clear skies and light winds Thursday night, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s once again. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon, and highs could push into the upper 60s. Clouds will increase late with rain showers developing at night. Scattered rain and storms continue on Saturday. Sunday and the first half of next week are looking dry. Saturday’s highs will be in the 60s, but 70s are more likely by the middle of next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Showers ending with early clouds... clearing late. Areas of frost NORTHWEST. LOW: 43 (30s NORTH)

THURSDAY: Clouds linger lakeside, skies become mostly sunny elsewhere. Milder, but still cool for mid-September. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Clouds increase LATE, with rain at night. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Scattered showers... thunder possible. Breezy at times. HIGH: 66 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Slightly warmer with decreasing clouds. HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, but slightly cooler. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Warmer and breezy with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Breezy at times. HIGH: 76

