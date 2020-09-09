Advertisement

Attorney general announces money for check buyers

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 4,600 people who ordered personal checks from Direct Checks Unlimited Sales received a share of $185,177 in restitution from the company, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday.

Kaul says the company billed customers a higher price than the customer agreed to pay when they ordered checks from the company, which does business under different brands such as Checks Unlimited, Designer Checks, and 4Checks.com.

The Department of Justice’s Public Protection Unit brought a lawsuit. The DOJ says it identified 4,627 people who were overcharged.

Dane County court ruled against Direct Checks in March and ordered the company to pay restitution and stop its unlawful actions.

The $185,177.39 restitution works out to an average $40.02 per victim.

