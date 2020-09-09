Advertisement

Air travel still down from last year, officials report increase in traffic

(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Air travel is expected to get a boost this winter, with TSA officials reporting the number of people flying across the country hit a high over the holiday weekend.

That high hasn’t been seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and northeast Wisconsin is feeling the impact of the increase in air travel.

Although air traffic at the Appleton International Airport is still down significantly from this time last year, officials at Fox World Travel say there’s evidence of demand coming back.

“We look at the TSA numbers every day. On the TSA website, they post the numbers and on the third of September for the first time since March 17 they exceeded 800,000,” said Rose Gray of Fox World Travel.

Many of those flying are looking for warmer destinations, which is one reason American Airlines is adding a route to Charlotte from Appleton, which will operate daily starting November 5.

“The Charlotte route is perfect for us because it adds another gateway into the southeast United States plus all the great connections it adds into the Caribean, 40% of our travelers head to the southeast of the United States every single day,” said Abe Weber, the Appleton Airport Director.

Many of the most popular destinations are those that aren’t requiring a COVID-19 test after entering.

“Right now Cancun, Riviera Maya is very open to American tourists and we’re seeing a surge of people now traveling there or looking to travel there before the end of 2020,” said Gray.

Action 2 News is also told that many people buying airline tickets are vacation travelers who recently canceled previous plans because of the pandemic.

At least right now, Appleton airport officials say most of their flights are still less than half full on average.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AstraZeneca COVID-1 9 vaccine trials halted at UW Health

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
UW Health is halting their AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials on Tuesday.

News

UW-Oshkosh celebrates the start of a new school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
It is Opening Day 2020 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

News

Designs of new Neenah High School to be unveiled during virtual engagement session

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Community members are invited to participate in a virtual engagement session later this month to view the initial designs for the new Neenah High School.

News

1 killed in Florence County motorcycle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say an Upper Michigan man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Florence County Monday evening.

Latest News

News

Algoma to upgrade storm water drainage into Lake Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Algoma is upgrading its storm water drainage system into Lake Michigan in an effort to improve water quality.

News

Walk for Down syndrome will be virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
The fundraiser usually held in Green Isle Park in Allouez will be online

News

Pandemic changes hands-on medical learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
The pandemic has affected all levels of education - even for those training to be doctors

News

COVID-19 forces medical school students to learn new era of medicine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The pandemic has forced changes to all types of schooling, including medical school. Soon-to-be doctors are adapting to learning in a new era of medicine.

News

Y Learning Academy helps remote students

Updated: 4 hours ago
There's a waiting list for students who want to use the facility

News

Free lunches even for virtual students

Updated: 4 hours ago
School districts make sure students in class remotely still get a good meal