A WET WEDNESDAY... AND QUITE COOL FOR SEPTEMBER

It’s cloudy across northeast Wisconsin. More showers are streaming into the area from the southwest. Grab your umbrella, because this will develop into more of a widespread, steady rain into the afternoon. Look for at least another 0.25″ of rainfall in your neighborhood.

Is it really early September? Temperatures will be about 20 degrees colder than normal. With highs mainly in the low-mid 50s, we may see record setting cold high temperatures for this date.

A breezy northeast wind will blow across the Bay and down the Lake Michigan shoreline. It’s possible to see some minor flooding and beach erosion... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY continues for areas along the lower Bay and Sheboygan County.

As skies begin to clear late tonight, temperatures will drop again. It might be cold enough across the Northwoods for lows in the 30s and a chance of frost. Areas northwest of Shawano are under a FROST ADVISORY tonight. If you live in this neck of the woods, you may want to cover up any cold-sensitive plants before going to bed tonight.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: N/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Periods of rain. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 54 (Green Bay’s record cold high is 55 today in 1917)

TONIGHT: Showers linger. Mostly cloudy... Late frost NORTHWEST. LOW: 43 (30s NORTH)

THURSDAY: Clearing skies. Clouds lakeside. Not as cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Clouds at night. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 66 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 74

