Advertisement

Wisconsin Professional Police Association “Blueprint for Change” aims to establish body-worn camera grant

The goal would be to make them more accessible for departments.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of George Floyd and now the shooting of Jacob Blake have brought the issue of police reform to the forefront.

“It’s almost as if people feel they need to be in one of two camps, they either have to support the cause for social justice, or they have to support the police,” said Jim Palmer, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA).

Earlier this year, Governor Tony Evers signed into law new rules for agencies using body-worn cameras, which clarifies training practices, how video can be released to the public and data retention.

“Here in Wisconsin it was not really clear how long you would have to save that evidence and how long you would have to store that evidence; and with 179 officers running around with body cameras there’s a lot of video evidence that needs to be stored,” said Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith.

Under the law, data from a body-worn camera would need to be stored for 120 days after it was recorded. If the video records a death, physical injury or officer use of force, it must be saved until the investigation or court case is closed.

These clarifications have Green Bay city leaders thinking more seriously about the purchase.

“We’re going to put that in the capital budget that will be debated and approved this fall. but of course that will be contingent on council approval,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

Palmer says there is still flexibility in the law, and funding challenges.

“It doesn’t mandate how they will be used and it also doesn’t provide funding,” he said.

The association’s “Blueprint for Change” released last week address some of those gaps.

It includes the establishment of a three year grant program to support agencies implementing and maintaining body cameras, hopefully making them more accessible.

“It can really help resolve a lot of the questions people have about law enforcement use of force issues and it helps resolve the concerns people have,” said Palmer.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brat fry raises money to bring replica Vietnam Memorial Wall to Oshkosh

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Action 2 News first reported about the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 70′s effort to bring a replica Vietnam Memorial Wall to Oshkosh back in May.

Community

Golfers aim to support veterans’ families

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
For golf courses around the country managed by Kemper Sports, like Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Labor Day has become known as a patriotic golf day to benefit the non-profit organization Folds of Honor.

News

Labor Council leads Green Bay food drive

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is collecting food and grocery gift cards.

News

Hidden Valley Hops Farm brings hop growing back to Winnebago Co.

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Winnebago County man started producing a particular crop, bringing back a tradition that has been long gone from the area.

Latest News

News

Fox Valley municipalities anticipate large number of absentee ballot requests

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
Because of the pandemic, mail-in voting has become more popular in this year’s elections. Many municipalities expect large turnouts through mail-in voting for the November election.

News

Mental health professionals see an uptick in mental health emergencies

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
Mental health professionals are working with local police to track mental health emergencies in order to get those who are struggling the help they need.

Community

Featured Links

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
Featured Links

Community

September 4 Birthday Club

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT
Birthday announcements.

News

Linked Living Homes providing new living option for families

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
It’s been a year since a Kaukauna-based company shared its plans to offer a new housing option in the area. At first it was the bare bones of an idea, but by early this year Seniors First Remodeling showcased an initial model of a Linked Living Home. Now, they have families putting them to use.

News

St. Vincent De Paul in Oshkosh changes protocol on how it accepts donations

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
St. Vincent De Paul in Oshkosh is changing how its accepts donations for its thrift shop.