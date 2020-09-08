Advertisement

Vos appoints Democratic lawmaker to police task force

State Rep. Shelia Stubbs introduces new legislation to end racial profiling in Wisconsin. (Amelia Jones/WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Assembly Republican Sepaker Robin Vos on Tuesday tapped one of his most outspoken Black critics to help lead his new task force on racial disparities and police policies.

Vos, who is white, announced he has chosen Democratic state Rep. Sheila Stubbs to co-chair the task force. Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who is white, will serve as the other co-chair.

Stubbs has been a vocal critic of GOP legislators’ lack of action to address racial disparities and police brutality. She blasted Republicans last week for taking no action during a special session Gov. Tony Evers called to pass legislation scaling back use-of-force policies. Evers called the session after a white officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back in Kenosha in August. The shooting sparked days of protests, some of which became violent.

“We have already lost too many Black lives from preventable gun violence and police violence,” Stubbs said at a news conference after Republicans had adjourned the special session, the Capital Times reported. “How many more lives do we have to lose across the state of Wisconsin?”

Stubbs said in a joint news release Tuesday with Vos and Steineke that she can use her position as co-chair to “elevate community voices, so that we can create an inclusive dialogue that leads to action.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

