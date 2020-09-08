Advertisement

Virtual Packers pep rally scheduled for Saturday

Packers Logo
Packers Logo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All Packers fans are invited to a virtual pep rally Saturday evening ahead of the first regular season game on Sunday.

The virtual pep rally, which will be held on packers.com, as well as the team’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts, will happen at 6 p.m.

President/CEO Mark Murphy will attend the rally and participate in a Q&A session with Wayne Larrivee, and former Packers player Charles Woodson will also attend the rally.

Anyone who attends the rally will have a chance to enter a sweepstakes to win autographed Packers items, gift cards to the Pro Shop, and more, according tot he team.

The Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 12 p.m.

