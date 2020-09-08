UW-Oshkosh celebrates the start of a new school year

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It is Opening Day 2020 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

“Well actually I’ve got a big smile on underneath this mask right now,” said Chancellor Andrew Leavitt.

Leavitt calls the fall his favorite time of year, as students return to campus wearing backpacks and masks ready to start the semester.

“Tomorrow will be our first day, but today is our business day," said Leavitt. "So, all of the students are back on campus. We’ve done all of the move-in with residence halls.”

The chancellor says it is “so far so good” when it comes to COVID-19 protocols adding that students and staff seem to be taking the added safety measures seriously.

“While we continue to confront our current reality, we must prepare for the future,” said John Koker, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

Koker praises UW-Oshkosh faculty and staff in an address given as part of the Opening Day Convocation streamed online. “Within departments, units and programs across the university, faculty and staff worked together to ensure that students would not just succeed this fall, but feel a deep sense of support and belonging in these challenging times.”

Classes at UW-Oshkosh will start as UW-Madison and UW-Eau Claire report mass quarantines to contain the spread of COVID-19 among students.

Leavitt tells Action 2 News he remains confident in the preparation and planning finalized over the summer and looks to rigorous testing on campus with up to 2,100 tests per week as the key to keeping the virus under control and cases low.

