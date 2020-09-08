Tritons prep for seven-game season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Notre Dame football players are grateful for a fall season that almost didn’t happen.

“There are programs out there right now that aren’t even playing until Spring," Triton senior Judah Gartzke said. “we are just so blessed to have an athletic director that works so hard.”

Athletics director Matthew Koenig has managed to put together a 7-game fall football schedule despite the FRCC postponing the 2020 regular season.

“It will be a schedule that is as competitive as we’ve ever had before with the caliber of schools we are playing against,” Triton head coach Mike Rader said. “It’s unfortunate we can’t play the teams we play all the time, but Menasha was on our schedule anyway.”

Notre Dame finished 1-8 in 2019. However, in 2020, the Tritons are looking for a bounce-back year.

“I think success for us is just going out there and trying our best," Senior running back Will Zellner said. "This senior class we have really has come together to inspire the younger guys and trying to establish a winning culture. I think we have established that and we will see what happens this year.”

