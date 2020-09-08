Registered sex offender charged with child sex assault in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A convicted sex offender has been charged with multiple counts of child sex assault in Oconto County.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows David J. San Roman, 44, has been charged with 20 counts:

1st Degree Child Sexual Assault - Intercourse with Person under 12 Cause Child <13 to View/Listen Sex. Act Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child Child Enticement-Sexual Contact 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault - Intercourse with Person under 12 Cause Child <13 to View/Listen Sex. Act Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with Person under Age of 13 Cause Child <13 to View/Listen Sex. Act Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with Person under Age of 13 Cause Child <13 to View/Listen Sex. Act Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child Intimidate Witness/Threaten Force, etc. 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of Child Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (At Least 3 Violations of 1st Degree Sexual Assault) Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (At Least 3 Violations of 1st or 2nd Degree Sexual Assault) Bail Jumping-Felony Bail Jumping-Felony Bail Jumping-Felony

On Aug. 12, police were informed of allegations of child sex assault regarding San Roman. A teen girl stated that San Roman had touched her inappropriately and made her perform sex acts.

Action 2 News will not release additional information to protect the identity of the victim.

San Roman appeared before an Oconto County judge on Sept. 3. Cash bond was set at $250,000.

San Roman is on the Wisconsin sex offender registry for life. In 2004, he was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. He was sentenced to four years in state prison and six years on extended supervision. As part of his parole, he was to have no unsupervised contact with minor females.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.