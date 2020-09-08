Advertisement

Registered sex offender charged with child sex assault in Oconto County

David San Roman, Photo: Oconto County Jail
David San Roman, Photo: Oconto County Jail(Oconto County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A convicted sex offender has been charged with multiple counts of child sex assault in Oconto County.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows David J. San Roman, 44, has been charged with 20 counts:

  1. 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault - Intercourse with Person under 12
  2. Cause Child <13 to View/Listen Sex. Act
  3. Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child
  4. Child Enticement-Sexual Contact
  5. 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault - Intercourse with Person under 12
  6. Cause Child <13 to View/Listen Sex. Act
  7. Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child
  8. 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with Person under Age of 13
  9. Cause Child <13 to View/Listen Sex. Act
  10. Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child
  11. 1st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with Person under Age of 13
  12. Cause Child <13 to View/Listen Sex. Act
  13. Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child
  14. Intimidate Witness/Threaten Force, etc.
  15. 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of Child
  16. Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (At Least 3 Violations of 1st Degree Sexual Assault)
  17. Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (At Least 3 Violations of 1st or 2nd Degree Sexual Assault)
  18. Bail Jumping-Felony
  19. Bail Jumping-Felony
  20. Bail Jumping-Felony

On Aug. 12, police were informed of allegations of child sex assault regarding San Roman. A teen girl stated that San Roman had touched her inappropriately and made her perform sex acts.

Action 2 News will not release additional information to protect the identity of the victim.

San Roman appeared before an Oconto County judge on Sept. 3. Cash bond was set at $250,000.

San Roman is on the Wisconsin sex offender registry for life. In 2004, he was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. He was sentenced to four years in state prison and six years on extended supervision. As part of his parole, he was to have no unsupervised contact with minor females.

