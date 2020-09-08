Record 17.6% of coronavirus tests positive Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Fewer coronavirus tests were reported on Tuesday, but 17.56% of them came back positive. That’s 4,083 new tests and 717 positive results. The previous record was 16.47% positive on March 29, based on 1,112 tests and 123 positive results.

One death was reported in Grant County, which borders Iowa and Illinois. Kenosha County’s death toll was revised downward, keeping the state’s death toll at 1,168 for a third straight day.

New cases were reported in 50 counties. There were 219 cases identified in Dane County -- or 30% of Tuesday’s positive results.

In the seven months since Wisconsin’s first confirmed coronavirus case, the state has identified 82,477 cases. Currently, 8,169 of these are active, identified within the past 30 days. That’s 9.9% of cases. 73,122 people are considered recovered, or 88.7% of cases.

With a total 1,308,553 people tested, it means 21% of Wisconsin’s population has been tested for the virus. The state only counts each person once in these statistics, even if they’re tested multiple times.

How Wisconsin compares to neighboring states, according to their state health departments:

Tests Positive Deaths Illinois 4,478,710* 252,353 8,186 3.2% Iowa 674,614 70,845 1,176 1.7% Michigan 3,260,767* 118,902 6,811 5.7% Minnesota 1,201,870 81,608 1,862 2.3% Wisconsin 1,312,636 82,477 1,168 1.4%

*The Illinois Department of Public Health and Michigan Disease Surveillance System count tests performed rather than people tested, so these totals may include people tested multiple times.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 29 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since yesterday.

The latest information available to us shows 289 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Monday, just a few more than the day before. Ninety-one of these patients were in ICU, which is 5 fewer than Sunday. There were 118 suspected COVID-19 patients in hospitals waiting for test results.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 149 cases (3 deaths)

Ashland - 37 cases (1 death)

Barron - 393 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 58 cases (+2) (1 death)

Brown - 5,892 cases (+7) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 93 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 54 cases (2 deaths)

Calumet - 611 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 385 cases (+3)

Clark – 260 cases (8 deaths)

Columbia - 394 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 120 cases

Dane – 6,427 cases (+219) (40 deaths)

Dodge – 1,272 cases (+12) (6 deaths)

Door - 152 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 292 cases (+4)

Dunn - 202 cases (+2)

Eau Claire - 1,000 cases (+23) (6 deaths)

Florence - 31 cases

Fond du Lac - 1,292 cases (+10) (12 deaths)

Forest - 107 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Grant - 495 cases (+15) (1 deaths) (+1)

Green - 310 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 112 cases (+1)

Iowa - 123 cases

Iron - 131 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 78 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,001 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 253 cases (+3) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,069 cases (+9) (64 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Kewaunee - 215 cases (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,351 cases (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 188 cases

Langlade - 89 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 92 cases (+2) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 627 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 835 cases (+8) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 643 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 110 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 30 cases (+1)

Milwaukee – 24,944 (+91) (502 deaths)

Monroe - 303 cases (2 deaths)

Oconto - 501 cases (+11) (3 deaths)

Oneida - 233 cases (+3) (1 death)

Outagamie – 2,344 cases (+43) (21 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,021 cases (+21) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 48 cases

Pierce - 312 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Polk – 188 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Portage - 773 cases (+19) (2 deaths)

Price - 36 cases

Racine - 4,158 cases (91 deaths)

Richland - 61 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,862 cases (+23) (28 deaths)

Rusk - 30 cases (1 death) (cases revised -1 by state)

Sauk - 682 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 166 cases

Shawano – 335 cases (+11)

Sheboygan - 1,175 cases (+5) (9 deaths)

St. Croix - 679 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 123 cases (3 deaths) (cases revised -3 by state)

Trempealeau - 441 cases (2 deaths)

Vernon - 119 cases (+2)

Vilas - 135 cases (+7)

Walworth - 1,836 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Washburn – 77 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,884 cases (+38) (29 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,873 cases (+30) (78 deaths)

Waupaca - 778 cases (+5) (19 deaths)

Waushara - 200 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,730 cases (+15) (21 deaths)

Wood - 531 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 44 cases

Delta – 158 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 69 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 137 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 138 cases (+1) (1 death)

Iron – 36 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 4 cases

Luce – 8 cases

Mackinac - 33 cases

Marquette - 227 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 230 cases

Ontonagon – 35 cases

Schoolcraft - 15 cases

The State of Michigan says they will only be reporting county by county cases Monday-Saturday. Health officials there say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.