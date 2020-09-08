RAIN DEVELOPS TODAY... MUCH COOLER & BREEZY

It may still be early September, but today is going to have an October or November-like feel to it... An impulse of low pressure is riding over top of a front draped through the Midwest. That weathermaker will push showers into northeast Wisconsin, especially into this afternoon. As the rain begins to fall later today, look for temperatures to drop a few degrees with a breezy northeast wind.

Speaking of temperatures, it’s going to be much colder today, with highs only in the 50s. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. We might see record cold high temperatures across the area over the next couple days.

Also, with breezy northeast winds funneling down the Bay and along Lake Michigan, some areas by the water may see some minor flooding and beach erosion. That is most likely in the lower end of Green Bay, where water might back up into Duck Creek, plus the Fox and East Rivers.

Temperatures will rise again later in the week... From Thursday and into the weekend, highs will be back in the 60s. The forecast looks dry on Thursday and Friday, however showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NE 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Rain develops, mainly this afternoon. Cool & breezy. HIGH: 58, but falling this afternoon

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Breezy at times. LOW: 48, steady temps

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, breezy and cool. Bay and lakeshore flooding? HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 67

