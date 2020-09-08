Advertisement

Prokopovitz trial set for October, 7 years after wife’s disappearance

Photo: Brown County Jail
Photo: Brown County Jail(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his wife who disappeared in 2013 is headed for trial next month. The Brown County Circuit Court set aside two weeks for James Prokopovitz’s trial starting October 12 at a status hearing on Tuesday.

The court told both sides to present any motions, witness lists, and proposed jury instructions by October 5, with jury selection scheduled for October 9.

Victoria Prokopovitz was last seen at her home in Pittsfield on April 25, 2013. The next day, James reported his wife missing to the sheriff’s office, saying she suffered from depression and he was afraid she’d taken her own life somewhere near the home. Court documents say initially he talked about a “panicked” search for Victoria. A sheriff’s K9 searched their rural farm property and its numerous outbuildings. Investigators didn’t see any shoe prints in the soil, indicating Victoria, who had a bad leg, didn’t walk away from her home.

Investigators say James went to work after reporting Victoria missing. He never mentioned it to his coworkers, and his coworkers said he didn’t act any differently, either. Weeks later, James was in a romantic relationship with an old girlfriend. Investigators also say his story changed over time, particularly when investigators pointed out inconsistencies. Family members claimed James would tell them Victoria "is never coming back” and they were “wasting their time” searching for her.

James Prokopovitz, 75, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier, carrying a mandatory life prison sentence if he’s found guilty. He’s also charged with perjury before a court and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Previous coverage
$17,000 reward extended in Victoria Prokopovitz disappearance
$2 million bond set for husband accused of missing wife's murder
"She is dead": Criminal complaint reveals new details in Prokopovitz investigation

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AstraZeneca COVID-1 9 vaccine trials halted at UW Health

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
UW Health is halting their AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials on Tuesday.

News

UW-Oshkosh celebrates the start of a new school year

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
It is Opening Day 2020 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

News

Designs of new Neenah High School to be unveiled during virtual engagement session

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Community members are invited to participate in a virtual engagement session later this month to view the initial designs for the new Neenah High School.

News

1 killed in Florence County motorcycle crash

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say an Upper Michigan man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Florence County Monday evening.

News

Algoma to upgrade storm water drainage into Lake Michigan

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Algoma is upgrading its storm water drainage system into Lake Michigan in an effort to improve water quality.

Latest News

News

Walk for Down syndrome will be virtual

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The fundraiser usually held in Green Isle Park in Allouez will be online

News

Pandemic changes hands-on medical learning

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The pandemic has affected all levels of education - even for those training to be doctors

News

COVID-19 forces medical school students to learn new era of medicine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The pandemic has forced changes to all types of schooling, including medical school. Soon-to-be doctors are adapting to learning in a new era of medicine.

News

Y Learning Academy helps remote students

Updated: 1 hour ago
There's a waiting list for students who want to use the facility

News

Free lunches even for virtual students

Updated: 1 hour ago
School districts make sure students in class remotely still get a good meal