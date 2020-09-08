Police: Missing Marinette man considered endangered, public’s help needed

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for your help in finding a man considered to be endangered by police.

Marinette Police say family members of 46-year-old Jason Lee Schulz notified them on Saturday, September 5 that he hadn’t been heard from since September 4, and was last seen at 11:57 p.m. on September 2.

An alert regarding Schulz was sent out on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 8.

Officials say the vehicle Schulz was last known to be driving, a silver 2008 Fort Mustang, with a license plate of AFL8679, was found abandoned in Oconto County on September 4.

Schulz is described as 5′9, weighs 190 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know where Schulz may have been or had seen his vehicle from September 2 - 4, you’re asked to contact Marinette Police at 715-732-5200.

Jason Schulz and missing vehicles (Marinette Police)

