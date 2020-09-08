Advertisement

Police: Missing Marinette man considered endangered, public’s help needed

Jason Schulz
Jason Schulz(Marinette Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for your help in finding a man considered to be endangered by police.

Marinette Police say family members of 46-year-old Jason Lee Schulz notified them on Saturday, September 5 that he hadn’t been heard from since September 4, and was last seen at 11:57 p.m. on September 2.

An alert regarding Schulz was sent out on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 8.

Officials say the vehicle Schulz was last known to be driving, a silver 2008 Fort Mustang, with a license plate of AFL8679, was found abandoned in Oconto County on September 4.

Schulz is described as 5′9, weighs 190 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know where Schulz may have been or had seen his vehicle from September 2 - 4, you’re asked to contact Marinette Police at 715-732-5200.

Jason Schulz and missing vehicles
Jason Schulz and missing vehicles(Marinette Police)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual Packers pep rally scheduled for Saturday

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Anyone who attends the rally will have a chance to enter a sweepstakes to win autographed Packers items, gift cards to the Pro Shop, and more, according tot he team.

News

Fox Cities P.A.C. looking for community support to get federal bills passed

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
As the coronavirus lingers, the Fox Cities P.A.C. is asking arts enthusiasts to reach out to lawmakers to show their support for two bills that could come to the aid of the arts industry.

News

First graders in Sturgeon Bay School District to have all virtual classes for about two weeks

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Dan Tjernagel, Superintendent of Sturgeon Bay Schools, a staff member learned on Thursday a relative had just tested positive for COVID-19, and the staff member had seen the relative the previous weekend.

Education

Getting meals to students during a pandemic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Aisha Morales
A federal waiver put on by the pandemic providing this assistance expires in December and that’s why Zalec said it’s important families apply for free and reduced meal benefits.

News

COVID-19 case confirmed within Oconto Falls Public School District

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In a letter obtained by Action 2 News, district officials told families they’re working with the Oconto County Public Health Department to find, notify and quarantine students and staff who may have come into close contact with the person who tested positive.

Latest News

News

Record 17.6% of coronavirus tests positive Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fewer coronavirus tests were reported on Tuesday, but 17.56% of them came back positive

News

Appleton International Airport announces Charlotte flights

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The American Airlines flights start Thursday, Nov. 5.

Crime

Registered sex offender charged with child sex assault in Oconto County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Aug. 12, police were informed of allegations of child sex assault regarding San Roman.

Crime

Man arrested for armed gas station robbery in Fox Crossing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say the same Speedway station was robbed on Saturday, Aug. 22.

News

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The man was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he died.