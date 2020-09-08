MORE OF THE SAME WEDNESDAY

Periods of rain will continue overnight and into Wednesday, before tapering off Wednesday night. another 1/2″ to 1″ will be possible. Along with the rain, unseasonably chilly air will remain in place... Mid 50s for highs Wednesday, and cold upper 30s and low to mid 40s Wednesday Night. A touch of frost might be possible in the FAR NORTH.

By the time Thursday rolls around we should be dry. Temperatures warm slightly into the 60s with more 60s to round out the week. The next chance of rain (and some thunder) arrives Friday Night into Saturday. As of now, Sunday looks dry.

We continue to monitor the potential for Lakeshore and Bayshore flooding into Wednesday evening.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

WEDNESDAY: NNE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ BAY 3-6′ LAKE

THURSDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS WAVES:1-3′

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Breezy at times. LOW: 48, steady temps

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, breezy and cool. Bay and lakeshore flooding? HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, milder. HIGH: 72

