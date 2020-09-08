Advertisement

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County

The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man died after a motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County Monday evening.

At 6:13 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash on County Highway W at Midland Dr in the Township of Ashford.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old Pewaukee man failed to make a curve in the roadway and went into the ditch. His bike turned several times and he was ejected from the motorcycle.

The man was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he died.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was not wearing a helmet.

The victim’s name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Campbellsport Ambulance and Fire and Fond du Lac Fire also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How to help the Down Syndrome Awareness Walk as it goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
You can walk whenever you want and there’s no set distances. You can sign up as a team and raise money or donate to one of the teams.

News

WATCH: How to help Down Syndrome Awareness Walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
Teams and donations are needed.

News

WATCH: Family's connection to Down Syndrome Walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
How to take part in the 2020 virtual walk.

News

Power 2 Change: Final thoughts from community members

Updated: 9 hours ago
Power 2 Change: Final thoughts from community members

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Professional Police Association “Blueprint for Change” aims to establish body-worn camera grant

Updated: 9 hours ago
Wisconsin Professional Police Association “Blueprint for Change” aims to establish body-worn camera grant

News

Power 2 Change: Final thoughts from community members

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Throughout the past two months, Action 2 News has spoken with community members every Thursday night about racism, social justice and the Power 2 Change.

News

De Pere School District announces COVID-19 case at Heritage Elementary

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the School District, the person who tested positive is quarantined, and all of the students and staff in the classroom which the person who tested positive attends will be quarantined for at least 14 days.

News

Appleton East English teacher makes creative welcome back video for students

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Paul Miller, an English teacher at Appleton East High School, released a music video last week.

News

Golfers aim to support veterans’ families

Updated: 13 hours ago
Golfers aim to support veterans’ families

News

Survey: Coronavirus causes construction project delays, cancellations in Wisconsin

Updated: 13 hours ago
Survey: Coronavirus causes construction project delays, cancellations in Wisconsin