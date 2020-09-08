Man dies after motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man died after a motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County Monday evening.

At 6:13 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash on County Highway W at Midland Dr in the Township of Ashford.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old Pewaukee man failed to make a curve in the roadway and went into the ditch. His bike turned several times and he was ejected from the motorcycle.

The man was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he died.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was not wearing a helmet.

The victim’s name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Campbellsport Ambulance and Fire and Fond du Lac Fire also responded to the scene.

