Man arrested for armed gas station robbery in Fox Crossing

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Police arrested a 34-year-old man for an armed gas station robbery in Fox Crossing late Monday.

At 11 p.m., officers were called to a robbery at the Speedway on 670 N. Green Bay Road. The cashier said a man in a mask pointed a gun at her and robbed her.

The suspect left the store before police arrived at the scene.

A perimeter was set up and a Neenah Police officer located the suspect. Fox Crossing Police arrested the 34-year-old man. The suspect’s name was not released.

Police say the same Speedway station was robbed on Saturday, Aug. 22. Officers are investigating if Monday night’s robbery is connected to that crime and other recent robberies in the Fox Cities.

The State Patrol, Neenah Police, Appleton Police, Oshkosh Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office assisted with setting up the perimeter.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.