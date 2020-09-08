Advertisement

How to help the Down Syndrome Awareness Walk as it goes virtual

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin’s annual Awareness Walk is going virtual for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can walk whenever you want and there’s no set distances. You can sign up as a team and raise money or donate to one of the teams.

The Awareness Walk is Sept. 27.

HOW TO REGISTER: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/gbwalk20/

One of those teams taking part in the walk is the Anderson family of Ashwaubenon. Little Maisy Anderson has Down Syndrome.

The Andersons have been participating in the walk for years. The family says it offers much needed support.

“The first activity that we went to was a World Down Syndrome Day activity at De Pere Cinema. I just remember being so afraid to walk in those doors and everyone was just like a big family,” says Kari Anderson.

The money raised from the walk goes to providing baskets with supplies and information for new parents of babies with Down Syndrome.

The funds also support educational activities and meal vouchers for Children’s Wisconsin.

A Silent Auction will go live online a week before the event. Donations of gift baskets are still needed.

HOW TO DONATE: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/gbwalk20/

