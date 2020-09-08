Advertisement

Fox Cities P.A.C. looking for community support to get federal bills passed

A ghost light sits on the stage at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center while the theater remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A ghost light sits on the stage at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center while the theater remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -With Congress back in session, the local arts community is hoping lawmakers will pass legislation that comes to their aid and they’re asking for the community’s help.

A lone spotlight sit on the stage at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center while the rest of the theater remains dark. The same holds true at venues across Northeast Wisconsin as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

According to Fox Cities P.A.C. President, Maria Van Laanen, “We were one of the first businesses to close down and because we thrive on large gatherings of people, in place, where people are singing and speaking out we’re going to be one of the last to safely be able to reopen.”

The P.A.C. has released its schedule for 2021 and hopes to reopen early next year.

In the meantime, live arts venues are looking for some help, as they have zero revenue coming in. Help could come in the form of the Save our Stages Act and the RESTART Act, two proposals waiting for action in Congress.

“For our area, what these bills do, is they open up funding to allow us to make sure we can keep the business going in this downtime and the hope is that it will stretch to the point of when we are able to safely reopen,” says Van Laanen.

With lawmakers back in Washington, the P.A.C. is encouraging arts enthusiasts to reach out to their representatives and let their voices be heard.

The theater shutdown has directly impacted the more than 1,600 Fox Cities residents who work in the business, and that’s in addition to the millions in lost revenue.

“Push that they take action, especially on these two bills, but there is a lot of bills in front of them that would really help a lot of businesses so reach out directly to your representatives and let them know where you stand,” add Van Laanen.

In addition to reaching out to lawmakers, the P.A.C. is asking people to consider donating to its Act 2 fund with Van Laanen saying, “All of our arts groups need our help, so we encourage people to get involved both nationally and here locally.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual Packers pep rally scheduled for Saturday

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Anyone who attends the rally will have a chance to enter a sweepstakes to win autographed Packers items, gift cards to the Pro Shop, and more, according tot he team.

News

First graders in Sturgeon Bay School District to have all virtual classes for about two weeks

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Dan Tjernagel, Superintendent of Sturgeon Bay Schools, a staff member learned on Thursday a relative had just tested positive for COVID-19, and the staff member had seen the relative the previous weekend.

Education

Getting meals to students during a pandemic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Aisha Morales
A federal waiver put on by the pandemic providing this assistance expires in December and that’s why Zalec said it’s important families apply for free and reduced meal benefits.

News

COVID-19 case confirmed within Oconto Falls Public School District

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In a letter obtained by Action 2 News, district officials told families they’re working with the Oconto County Public Health Department to find, notify and quarantine students and staff who may have come into close contact with the person who tested positive.

Latest News

News

Police: Missing Marinette man considered endangered, public’s help needed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police are asking for your help in finding a man considered to be endangered by police.

News

Record 17.6% of coronavirus tests positive Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fewer coronavirus tests were reported on Tuesday, but 17.56% of them came back positive

News

Appleton International Airport announces Charlotte flights

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The American Airlines flights start Thursday, Nov. 5.

Crime

Registered sex offender charged with child sex assault in Oconto County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Aug. 12, police were informed of allegations of child sex assault regarding San Roman.

Crime

Man arrested for armed gas station robbery in Fox Crossing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say the same Speedway station was robbed on Saturday, Aug. 22.

News

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The man was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he died.