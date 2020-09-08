Advertisement

First graders in Sturgeon Bay School District to have all virtual classes for about two weeks

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Sturgeon Bay School District say all first graders will attend virtual classes only for about the next two weeks.

According to Dan Tjernagel, Superintendent of Sturgeon Bay Schools, a staff member learned on Thursday a relative had just tested positive for COVID-19, and the staff member had seen the relative the previous weekend.

Tjernagel says the staff member told the school’s principal about it right away, and the staff member went home, adding the school nurse and the public health liasion also got involved, and the families of that particular first grade classroom were told on Thursday that they wouldn’t report for in-person learning on Friday.

That evening, Tjernagel says the test result for the staff member also came back positive, which led to the classroom needing to move to virtual learning for about the next two weeks.

Friday morning, Tjernagel says more contact tracing was done, and it was discovered that additional staff members of the first grade team had been in close contact with the person who tested positive during a non-teaching portion of the day, and would also need to quarantine for two weeks.

Due to those quarantines, Tjernagel said the school’s principal contacted all first grade families to let them know about the shift to all virtual classes for all four first-grade classrooms, adding that the district didn’t have the available staff to cover all four of the first grade classrooms.

