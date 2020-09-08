Designs of new Neenah High School to be unveiled during virtual engagement session

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members are invited to participate in a virtual engagement session later this month to view the initial designs for the new Neenah High School.

According to the School District, the session will begin at 6 p.m. on September 22, and will have a presentation of the designs, as well as an opportunity for those attending the meeting to offer feedback of the early designs.

District officials say the designs were done by Bray Arcitects, who received input from six different subcommittees made of District staff, students and community members.

Work on the new school will begin next spring, with the school opening in the fall of 2023.

In addition, district officials say subcommittees are working on plans for operations, techinology, classrooms and learning, athletics and recreation, performing arts and sustainability.

Community members can also look at the renderings and site plan by clicking here.

You can attend the virtual meeting on Zoom by clicking here.

